Top Stories: North Korean Nuclear Test; FAA Samsung Smartphone Warning

By Korva Coleman
Published September 9, 2016 at 8:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Conducts Fifth Nuclear Test.

-- After Cable Cars Got Stuck In The Alps, Dozens Spent Night Suspended In Midair.

-- Tray Tables Stowed, Seat Backs Upright - And Galaxy Note 7s Off, Please.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Slams U.S. Policy On Russian Backed TV Network. (Wall Street Journal)

Deaths Reported In Spanish Train Derailment.(Telegraph)

Controversial Pesticide To Be Used In Florida To Fight Zika. (WSVN)

North Dakota National Guard Activated Ahead Of Pipeline Ruling. (Reuters)

Marine Corps Investigating Hazing, Suicide Of Recruit. (The State)

Relief Agencies Warn Nigeria Faces Famine Due To Boko Haram. (AP)

Kansas Man Robs Bank To Go To Jail And Avoid Wife. (Washington Post)

