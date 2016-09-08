Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: NASA Mission Poised For Launch; Yosemite Park To Expand

By Korva Coleman
Published September 8, 2016 at 10:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Yosemite National Park Grows Toward West In Largest Expansion Since 1949.

-- NASA Mission To Retrieve Ancient Asteroid Dust Is Ready For Launch.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, Duterte Hold Brief Meeting After Duterte Insult. (BBC)

Taliban Reportedly Enters Another Afghan Provincial Capital. (AP)

French Police Interview 2nd Couple Over Suspicious Car In Paris. (France24)

Israel Strikes Syria After Projectile Lands In Golan Heights. (Times of Israel)

Southern Arizona, New Mexico Dry Out After Tropical Storm. (AccuWeather)

Report: Swimmer Lochte Suspended Over False Rio Robbery Report. (USA Today)

