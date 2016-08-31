Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Trump To Meet Mexican President; Brazil Impeachment Vote

By Korva Coleman
Published August 31, 2016 at 8:17 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Brazil's Senate Prepares For Final Vote On Dilma Rousseff's Impeachment.

-- Trump To Meet With Mexican President Ahead Of Speech.

And here are more early headlines:

A Hurricane Is Bearing Down On Hawaii. (CPHC)

Islamic State Says Top Official Killed In Syria. (CNN)

Typhoon Kills 11 In Japan, Several Die In Nursing Home. (AP)

Ethnic Groups In Myanmar Peace Talks - Except Rohingya. (Reuters)

Activists Call On Zimbabweans To Stay Home In Protest. (Newsweek)

A Top North Korea Official Is Reportedly Executed By Regime. (Wall Street Journal)

Teen Is Third Victim To Die From Knife Attack On Swiss Train. (AP)

Anxiety Grows Over Hospitalized Uzbek President's Health. (NBC)

Singer Chris Brown Arrested, Charged With Assault. (KNBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
