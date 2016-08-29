Top Stories: Deadly Yemen Bombing; Apparent Arson At Brussels Crime Lab

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Brussels Crime Lab Torched In Apparent Attempt To Destroy Evidence.

-- Suicide Bombing In Yemen Kills At Least 45, Attack Claimed By Islamic State.



Facing Questions, Trump Says He'll Make Immigration Speech This Week. (Politico)

Tropical Depression Forms On Florida's Gulf Coast. (Weather.com)

Italy Investigating Whether Poor Construction Worsened Quake Toll. (AP)

Italian Coast Guard Rescues Some 1,100 Migrants At Sea. (Reuters)

Secretary Of State Kerry Visiting Bangladesh, India. (AP)

Burning Man Festival Opens In Nevada. (USA Today)

New York Beats South Korea 2-1 In Little League World Series. (CBSSports)

Scientists Finish Year In A Dome, Simulating Mars Experience. (Guardian)

