NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Yemen Bombing; Apparent Arson At Brussels Crime Lab

By Korva Coleman
Published August 29, 2016 at 8:41 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Brussels Crime Lab Torched In Apparent Attempt To Destroy Evidence.

-- Suicide Bombing In Yemen Kills At Least 45, Attack Claimed By Islamic State.

And here are more early headlines:

Facing Questions, Trump Says He'll Make Immigration Speech This Week. (Politico)

Tropical Depression Forms On Florida's Gulf Coast. (Weather.com)

Italy Investigating Whether Poor Construction Worsened Quake Toll. (AP)

Italian Coast Guard Rescues Some 1,100 Migrants At Sea. (Reuters)

Secretary Of State Kerry Visiting Bangladesh, India. (AP)

Burning Man Festival Opens In Nevada. (USA Today)

New York Beats South Korea 2-1 In Little League World Series. (CBSSports)

Scientists Finish Year In A Dome, Simulating Mars Experience. (Guardian)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
