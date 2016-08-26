Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On Italian Quake; Bolivian Minister Killed

By Korva Coleman
Published August 26, 2016 at 9:37 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Rubble Of Quake-Hit Italian Towns, Rescuers Race To Find Survivors.

-- In Bolivia, Striking Miners Kidnap And Kill High-Level Minister.

And here are more early headlines:

Truck Bomb In Turkey Kills At Least 11 Police Officers. (Reuters)

HUD Secretary Tours Flood Damaged Louisiana Housing. (The Advocate)

President Obama Nominates World Bank Head For Second Term. (VOA)

Many Large Fires Burning In the West. (Weather.com)

Report: U.S. Navy Ship Fires Warning Shots At Iranian Vessel. (CNN)

Indonesian Fires Create Smoky Haze In Singapore. (Wall Street Journal)

Tribe Takes Totem Pole On Journey To Oppose Fossil Fuels. (AP)

Obama Quadruples Size Of Pacific Ocean Monument Near Hawaii. (National Geographic)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
