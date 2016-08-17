Top Stories: California Fire Threatens Thousands; Australia Migrant Camp

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Out-Of-Control Southern California Brushfire Forces 80,000 To Evacuate.

-- Australia, Papua New Guinea Agree To Close Refugee Detention Camp.

And here are more early headlines:

In Surprise Move, Trump Changes Top Campaign Staffers. (New York Times)

FBI Gives Some Clinton Email Probe Documents To Congress. (Reuters)

Turkey Makes Space For Alleged Coup Plotters By Freeing Other Prisoners. (AP)

Liz Cheney Wins Wyoming GOP Congressional Primary. (Politico)

Univision To Buy Bankrupt Gawker Media For $135 Million. (Forbes)

Malaysian Oil Tanker Hijacked, Sailed To Indonesia. (CNN)

Montana Says 10,000 Fish Dead In Yellowstone River. (Bozeman Daily Chronicle)

1st Oregon Standoff Conspirator Sent To Prison. (Oregonian)

