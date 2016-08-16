Top Stories: Guantanamo Bay Detainees Transferred; California Arson Fire;

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 15 Guantanamo Bay Detainees Transferred To United Arab Emirates.

-- Local Man Charged With Arson In California Wildfires.

And here are more early headlines:

Milwaukee Curfew For Teens Takes Effect, Calm Reported. (NBC)

North Carolina Asks Supreme Court To Uphold Its Voter ID Law. (Time)

Turkey Raids Companies Accused Of Backing Failed Coup. (AP)

Relief Group Warns Yellow Fever Spreading In DR Congo. (Belfast Telegraph)

Bangladesh Police Identify Third Suspect In Deadly Cafe Attack. (Reuters)

Zambian President Wins Re-Election, Rival Challenges Result. (New York Times)

China Launches Quantum Satellite, Claims It's "Hack Proof". (Reuters)

1st Cruise Ship To Sail Northwest Passage From Alaska To NYC. (Nunatsiaq Online)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.