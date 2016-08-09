Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Turkish, Russian Leaders Meet; Trump's Economic Plan

By Korva Coleman
Published August 9, 2016 at 8:43 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Erdogan, Putin Meet After Months Of Tension Between Turkey And Russia.

-- Trump Adviser Says One Of The GOP Nominee's Signature Plans Is 'Not Workable'.

-- Crowd Boos Russian Swimmer Caught Up In Doping Scandal.

And here are more early headlines:

50 Former GOP Security Officials Sign Letter Critical Of Trump. (U.S. News & World Report)

Speaker Ryan Faces Challenger In Primary Today. (AP)

Delta Airlines Still Getting Back To Normal After Disruption. (NBC)

Locally Acquired Zika Found In New Florida County. (Palm Beach Post)

35 Large Fires Burning In A Dozen States. (National Interagency Fire Center)

Pakistan Says 70 Killed In Quetta Suicide Bombing. (VOA)

Jailed Ex-Ill. Gov. To Ask For Shorter Sentence. (USA Today)

Tropical Storm Javier Weakens Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman