Top Stories: China Rebuffed On Territorial Claims; Clinton, Sanders Campaign

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Beijing's Claims To South China Sea Are Invalid, International Tribunal Says.

-- Sanders And Clinton To Campaign Together In Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

And here are more early headlines:

Attorney General Lynch To Testify Before House Panel Today. (Roll Call)

Report Finds San Francisco Police Disproportionately Stop African Americans. (New York Times)

Venezuela To Seize U.S. Plant Closing Because Of Economic Crisis. (Guardian)

Escalating Violence In Kashmir Kills At Least 28 People. (AP)

Amazon Holds Global Prime Day For Online Sales. (CNN Money)

Report Finds Headlights On Small SUVs Don't Perform Well. (ABC)

Russian Balloonist Tries To Set Round-The-World Record. (Perth Now)

Baseball's All-Star Game Lineup For Tonight. (CBSSports)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.