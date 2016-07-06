Top Stories: Baton Rouge Police Shooting; Pistorius Gets New Jail Term

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Video Of Baton Rouge Man's Fatal Encounter With Police Sparks Protests.

-- Soccer Star Lionel Messi Sentenced To 21-Month Jail Term For Tax Fraud.

-- Oscar Pistorius Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence In Girlfriend's Murder.

And here are more early stories:

Severe Thunderstorms Possible In Northern Plains, Portions Of South. ()

Panel Recommends Overhauling Veterans' Care, Using Private Care. (Wall Street Journal)

Federal Judge Blocks Kansas From Cutting Planned Parenthood Funding. (KCUR)

Chinese Flooding Deaths Reach 186. (South China Morning Post)

British Currency Continues To Sink After Brexit. (CNBC)

No Mega Millions Lotto Winner; Jackpot Now $508 Million. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.