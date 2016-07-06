Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Baton Rouge Police Shooting; Pistorius Gets New Jail Term

By Korva Coleman
Published July 6, 2016 at 9:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Video Of Baton Rouge Man's Fatal Encounter With Police Sparks Protests.

-- Soccer Star Lionel Messi Sentenced To 21-Month Jail Term For Tax Fraud.

-- Oscar Pistorius Gets 6-Year Prison Sentence In Girlfriend's Murder.

And here are more early stories:

Severe Thunderstorms Possible In Northern Plains, Portions Of South. ()

Panel Recommends Overhauling Veterans' Care, Using Private Care. (Wall Street Journal)

Federal Judge Blocks Kansas From Cutting Planned Parenthood Funding. (KCUR)

Chinese Flooding Deaths Reach 186. (South China Morning Post)

British Currency Continues To Sink After Brexit. (CNBC)

No Mega Millions Lotto Winner; Jackpot Now $508 Million. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman