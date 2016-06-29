Top Stories: Latest On Istanbul Attack; Doctors And Industry Payments

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Istanbul International Airport Open Again After Attack Kills 41.

-- Industry Finds Receptive Doctors At For-Profit, Southern Hospitals.

And here are more early headlines:

E.U. Leaders Hold First Meeting Without U.K. Since Brexit. (Wall Street Journal)

Obama, Canadian, Mexican Leaders Hold Summit In Ottawa. (Reuters)

More West Virginia Counties Declared Federal Disaster Areas. (WVA Public Broadcasting)

Senate To Take Up Procedural Vote On Puerto Rico Debt Today. (Politico)

2 Trains Collide In Texas, Cause Fire; 3 Missing. (Lubbock Online)

Toyota Recalling 1.4 Million Prius, Lexus Models For Airbags. (BBC)

Adriano Espaillat Wins Primary For N.Y. Democratic Rep. Rangel Seat. (N.Y. Post)

Netherlands, Italy Will Split 2-Year Seat At U.N. Security Council. (VOA)

