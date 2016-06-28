Top Stories: Brexit Aftermath; Award-Winning Coach Pat Summitt Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Money, Hate And Hard Feelings: Brexit Fallout Continues In U.K., Europe.

-- Pat Summitt, Legendary Tennessee Basketball Coach, Dies At 64.

-- Ancient Shipwreck Off Greek Island Yields A Different Sort Of Treasure.

And here are more early headlines:

Cameron To Meet E.U. Leaders In Brussels Today. (USA Today)

Drenching New Rains Coming To West Virginia. (Washington Post)

Trump Campaigning In Ohio Today. (WTOV)

Clinton To Visit Tech-Ed Startup In Denver Today. (Denver Post)

Big Blast At Mississippi Natural Gas Plant Injures No One. (Reuters)

Fire Officials Say 23 Large Fires Burning In The U.S. (NIFC)

France Opens Criminal Case Into EgyptAir Crash. (AP)

Treasury Secretary Lew Calls On Senate To Act On Puerto Rico Bill. (Reuters)

Lithuanian Village Holds Beauty Pageant - For Goats. (Sydney Morning Herald)

