Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

WATCH: Inauguration Of The $5 Billion Panama Canal Expansion

By Merrit Kennedy
Published June 26, 2016 at 11:23 AM EDT
The Neopanamax cargo ship, Cosco Shipping Panama, approaches the new Agua Clara locks, part of the Panama Canal expansion project, near the port city of Colon, Panama, on Sunday.
The Neopanamax cargo ship, Cosco Shipping Panama, approaches the new Agua Clara locks, part of the Panama Canal expansion project, near the port city of Colon, Panama, on Sunday.

The inauguration of a long-awaited Panama Canal expansion is underway.

The colorful ceremony celebrating the culmination of this $5 billion project has featured dancing flowers, dragons and a marching band. The first large cargo ship is making its way through the new portion of the waterway.

Tune into the action on this live stream:

The project has the potential to double the Panama Canal's current cargo, as NPR's Carrie Kahn reported. But it has also "weathered cost disputes, serious questions regarding its design and a global slump in international shipping." The project took more than a decade to complete and is opening more than two years behind schedule.

You can find more of Carrie's coverage of the opening here, and see her video interview with the U.S. Ambassador John Feeley on the political implications of the project here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
See stories by Merrit Kennedy
More Stories