Top Stories: U.S. Diplomats Seek Syrian Pressure; EgyptAir Data Recorder Found
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Both Flight Recorders From EgyptAir Crash Now Recovered, Officials Say.
-- Dozens Of U.S. Diplomats Call For Military Pressure On Syria's Assad Regime.
-- U.S. Economic Recovery Looks Good Compared With Sluggish Europe, Asia.
And here are more early headlines:
Dangerous Heat To Settle On U.S. Southwest. (USA Today)
Southern California Fire Surges, Forcing Evacuations. (Los Angeles Times)
Violent Food Protests Expand In Venezuela. (Independent)
Nicaragua Expels 3 U.S. Diplomats. (AFP)
Boston Lighthouse Is Nation's Oldest, At 300 Years. (Boston Globe)
To Escape Wolf, Woman Walks Toward Bear. (CBC)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.