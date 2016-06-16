Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: CIA Director On ISIS; Russia's Huge, New Icebreaker

By Korva Coleman
Published June 16, 2016 at 10:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- CIA Director: Battlefield Advances Have Not Degraded ISIS' Terrorism Potential.

-- Russia Launches World's Biggest, Most Powerful Icebreaker.

And here are more early stories:

Trump Again Calls For Surveillance Of Mosques. (CNN)

Report: World Doping Agency Overlooked Alleged Russian Cheating. (New York Times)

Calif. Utility On Trial In Deadly Gas Explosion. (San Jose Mercury News)

Russia Calls 48-Hour Truce For Northern Syrian City, Aleppo. (AFP)

Report: Ethiopia Allegedly Brutally Repressing Protesters. (Human Rights Watch)

34 Migrants, Mostly Children, Found Dead In Niger Desert. (AllAfrica.com)

South Africa On The 40th Anniversary Of The Soweto Uprising. (Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman