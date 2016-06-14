Across The Country, Vigils Honor Victims Of Orlando Attack

Vigils, marches and rallies were held across the country and the world on Monday evening to remember the victims of the deadly attack in Orlando, Fla.

Events were held in New York, Vermont, Florida, California, Alaska, Rhode Island, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and in Washington, D.C. Another vigil is scheduled for Tuesday in Atlanta, Ga.

In New York, thousands gathered outside the Stonewall Inn, the site of a 1969 police raid that launched the modern gay rights movement.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined the vigil and delivered a full-throated demand for what he called "sensible gun control."

"How many people have to die before this federal government comes to its senses? We had Columbine, we had Virginia Tech, we had Sandy Hook, we had San Bernardino, we had Aurora, Colorado. When does it stop?" he asked the cheering crowd.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack in Orlando not just an attack on 49 Americans. "It was an attack on American values," he said.

"We do not accept anyone who would sow division and hatred. We do not accept the notion of any of our leaders sowing hatred and division, particularly in the wake of tragedy, and that means you, Donald Trump."

Also on Monday night, the Eiffel Tower was lit up in the colors of the rainbow, to honor the LGBT community. In London's Soho neighborhood, a gay nightlife hub, people observed two minutes of silence and released 49 balloons into the air, one for each victim.

And in Orlando, at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, bells tolled 49 times to honor the victims.

Facebook user Dave Sirak captured 360 video of the vigil as the Orlando Gay Chorus performed.

