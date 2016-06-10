Top Stories: Puerto Rico Debt Bill; The U.K.'s 'Brexit' Vote

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- House Approves Bipartisan Bill To Address Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis.

-- Circle June 23. A Vote that Day In The U.K. Could Affect Your Wallet.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Obama OK's Increased U.S. Military Assistance In Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Sanders Rallies Supporters In D.C. After Obama Backs Clinton. (UPI)

Charleston Shooting Suspect Seeks Trial By Federal Judge. (USA Today)

Kuczynski Claims Peru Presidential Victory. (New York Times)

France On High Security For Euro 2016 Soccer Tournament. (CBS)

First Of 2 Services Held For Muhammad Ali. (WFPL)

Israel Bans All Palestinians From Entering The Country. (Guardian)

Britain Marks Queen Elizabeth's 90th Birthday (Again). (CNN)

