Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Puerto Rico Debt Bill; The U.K.'s 'Brexit' Vote

By Korva Coleman
Published June 10, 2016 at 9:38 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- House Approves Bipartisan Bill To Address Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis.

-- Circle June 23. A Vote that Day In The U.K. Could Affect Your Wallet.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Obama OK's Increased U.S. Military Assistance In Afghanistan. (Reuters)

Sanders Rallies Supporters In D.C. After Obama Backs Clinton. (UPI)

Charleston Shooting Suspect Seeks Trial By Federal Judge. (USA Today)

Kuczynski Claims Peru Presidential Victory. (New York Times)

France On High Security For Euro 2016 Soccer Tournament. (CBS)

First Of 2 Services Held For Muhammad Ali. (WFPL)

Israel Bans All Palestinians From Entering The Country. (Guardian)

Britain Marks Queen Elizabeth's 90th Birthday (Again). (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman