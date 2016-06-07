Top Stories: Ryan And GOP Stress Policy In Campaign; Istanbul Bombing

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bomb In Istanbul Targets Police Vehicle, Kills 11 People.

-- With Anti-Poverty Plan, Ryan And House GOP Launch 2016 Campaign Agenda.

-- Last Known Sept. 11 Search Dog, Bretagne, Dies At 16.

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Colin Crosses Florida, Pushes Into Atlantic. ()

Obama Welcomes Indian Prime Minister To The White House. (Time)

Votes Still Being Counted In Peru's Tight Presidential Election. (Guardian)

Federal Hearing Today For Suspect In Charleston Church Murders. (AP)

Haiti Will Re-Do Its Presidential Vote. (Miami Herald)

Solar Plane Flight To NYC Delayed To To Weather. (LeHigh Valley Live)

Winners Crowned In UK Custard Pie Throwing Contest. (Kent Online)

