Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Ryan And GOP Stress Policy In Campaign; Istanbul Bombing

By Korva Coleman
Published June 7, 2016 at 9:08 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Bomb In Istanbul Targets Police Vehicle, Kills 11 People.

-- With Anti-Poverty Plan, Ryan And House GOP Launch 2016 Campaign Agenda.

-- Last Known Sept. 11 Search Dog, Bretagne, Dies At 16.

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Colin Crosses Florida, Pushes Into Atlantic. ()

Obama Welcomes Indian Prime Minister To The White House. (Time)

Votes Still Being Counted In Peru's Tight Presidential Election. (Guardian)

Federal Hearing Today For Suspect In Charleston Church Murders. (AP)

Haiti Will Re-Do Its Presidential Vote. (Miami Herald)

Solar Plane Flight To NYC Delayed To To Weather. (LeHigh Valley Live)

Winners Crowned In UK Custard Pie Throwing Contest. (Kent Online)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman