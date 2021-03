Top Stories: Startling Jobless Report; U.S. Soldiers Killed In Texas Flooding

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Economy Adds Just 38,000 Jobs, In May, Far Short Of Expectations.

-- At Least 5 Soldiers Dead In Fort Hood After Truck Overturned In Swollen Creek.

And here are more early headlines:

Fights Between Protesters, Trump Supporters After Rally. (San Jose Mercury News)

Chicago To Release Data On Police Use Of Force, Shootings. (Chicago Tribune)

Venezuelan Protesters Demand Food, Get Tear Gassed. (Reuters)

Leading Powers Try To Revive Mideast Peace Talks. (VOA)

No Aid Airdrops Planned For Syria, Despite Need. (New York Times)

Group Calls For E.U.-Turkey Refugee Deal To Be Scrapped. (Amnesty International)

U.S. Has Approved 4,700 Syrian Refugees For Resettlement. (Reuters)

Yes! It's National Donut Day! (USA Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.