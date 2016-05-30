Kidnapped Mexican Footballer Is Safe, Following Government Rescue

A kidnapped Mexican soccer player was rescued overnight after local and federal Mexican authorities launched a huge operation to secure his return.

Alan Pulido, who plays for the Greek soccer club Olympiakos, appeared before cameras in the early hours of Monday wearing a shorts and a tank top and with his right hand bandaged.

"What's most important is that he is here with us," Tamaulipas Gov. Egidio Torre Cantú told reporters.

When asked how he was doing, Pulido said, "Very good. Thank God."

According to Univision News, Pulido was kidnapped on Saturday after he left a party. Following the news, local and federal Mexican authorities launched huge operative that ended late Sunday.

The AP adds:

"[Pulido] made his professional debut with the club Tigres of Monterrey, Mexico, but after four seasons there signed a 2014 contract with Olympiakos. He since has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Tigres over whether his Mexican contract remains valid.

"National team coach Carlos Osorio recently said Pulido has the quality to be in his Copa America squad but was omitted because of his contract troubles. He had scored three goals in earlier call-ups for Mexico. He scored five goals in limited action for Olympiakos last season."

