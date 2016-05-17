Top Stories: Deadly Baghdad Bombings; Man Booker International Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Three Blasts In Baghdad Kill Dozens Of People.

-- 'The Vegetarian' Wins Man Booker International Prize For Fiction.

And here are more early headlines:

Primary Elections Held Today In Kentucky And Oregon. (CNN)

Federal Government To Review North Charleston Police. (Post & Courier)

Mississippi School District Ordered To Desegregate. (Washington Post)

U.S., Other Nations Consider Easing Arms Embargo Against Libya. (Wall Street Journal)

House GOP Debuts Bill To Fund Zika Research. (CBS)

Verizon, Striking Workers To Restart Negotiations Today. (USA Today)

Prosecution Rests In Trial Of Baltimore Officer In Freddie Gray Death. (WUSA)

More Oil Workers Told To Evacuate Ahead Of Canadian Fire. (BBC)

Thailand Closes Island To Tourists To Avoid Environmental Damage. (ABC Online)

