Top Stories: Brazilian President Suspended; Zimmerman Auctioning Gun

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Brazil's President Suspended From Office By Senate.

-- George Zimmerman Auctioning Off Gun With Which He Killed Trayvon Martin.

And here are more early headlines:

Speaker Ryan Meeting Donald Trump Today To Discuss GOP Unity. (Time)

A Year After Deadly Amtrak Crash, No Official Cause Yet. (Philly.com)

Baltimore Officer Faces Trial By Judge Today In Gray Slaying. (Baltimore Sun)

Nissan Will Buy A Third Of Troubled Mitsubishi. (Wall Street Journal)

U.S. Will Switch On Missile Shield Base In Romania. (BBC)

World Health Organization Says Air Pollution Sharply Rises. (Guardian)

Two More Debris Items Believed To Be From Missing Malaysian Jet. (CNN)

Climbers Summit Everest For The First Time In 2 Years. (VOA)

Washington Nationals Pitcher Scherzer Throws 20 Strikeouts, Tying Record. (Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.