Top Stories: Obama To Visit Hiroshima; Deadly Plains Tornadoes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Historic Step, Obama To Visit Hiroshima Later This Month.

-- Deadly Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across The Great Plains.

And here are more early headlines:

German Police Allege Militant Stabs 4, Kills 1 At Train Station. (ABC)

U.S., European Defense Leaders Warn Britain Against Leaving E.U. (Independent)

Controversial Candidate Becomes Philippines President-Elect. (VOA)

Report: Turkish Border Guards Beat, Kill Syrian Refugees. (Human Rights Watch)

Flooding In Rwanda Has Killed Nearly 50 People. (Al Jazeera)

U.S. Says ISIS Leader Killed In Air Strike. (Washington Post)

Competency Case Against Media Titan Redstone Suddenly Ends. (New York Times)

Treasury Secretary Lew Visits Puerto Rico, Warns Of Debt Crisis. (USA Today)

900,000 Gallon Molasses Spill In El Salvador Kills River Life. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.