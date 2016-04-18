Out Of The Doghouse? Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Say 'Sorry, Australia'

It wasn't their best work — wooden, stilted, stiff — but actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got it done.

They apologized to Australia for sneaking their pet dogs into the country last year — an act for which Heard pleaded guilty on Monday.

She was charged with providing a false immigration document, The Associated Press reports; there was no admissible evidence against Depp. Heard had faced up to 10 years behind bars, but will not be serving any time.

The two Yorkshire terriers at the heart of the conflict were brought into Australia on a private jet while Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbeanmovie, as we reported at the time.

Australia has strict laws in place requiring a 10-day quarantine of pets brought into the country, because — well, we'll let Amber Heard explain it.

"Australia is free of many pests and disease that are commonplace around the world. That is why Australia has to have such strict biosecurity laws," she says in the video, sounding less than entirely natural.

For instance, rabies does not occur in dogs in Australia.

Heard's lawyer says she was jetlagged and simply made a mistake when she forgot to declare that she had animals aboard the private jet.

"I am truly sorry that Pistol and Boo were not declared," Heard says solemnly in the apology video.

The discovery that the animals had been brought into the country without the proper procedures threw Australian officials into an uproar. Some people described the fierce demands that the dogs leave town as the "war on terrier."

In the video, Depp refers to the backlash with a grim tone and euphemistic language.

"Australians are just as unique [as Australia], both warm and direct. When you disrespect Australian law, they will tell you firmly."

In fact, last year Australian officials told Depp and Heard their dogs had to "bugger off" out of the country, or the animals would be euthanized, as The Guardian reported at the time.

