Top Stories: U.S Patrols South China Sea; Kidnapped Nigerian Schoolgirls

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S., Philippines Conduct Joint Patrols In South China Sea.

-- CNN: Video Shows Some Schoolgirls Kidnapped By Boko Haram Still Alive.

-- Zika Virus Can Cause Brain Defects In Babies, CDC Confirms.

And here are more early headlines:

Sanders Hopes To Meet Pope During Vatican Visit. (Washington Post)

85 Million More Takata Airbag Inflators May Need Recall. (Reuters)

Macedonian Police Again Tear Gas Migrants At Greek Border. (VOA)

South Korean Ruling Party Loses Parliamentary Majority. (Wall Street Journal)

Russian Jets Buzz U.S. Navy Warship In "Showboating" Move. (Navy Times)

Prescription Drug Spending Was $425 Billion Last Year, A Record. (Bloomberg)

Searchers Find A "Monster": A Sunken Loch Ness Film Prop. (Daily Mail)

