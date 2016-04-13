Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Verizon Strike; Chicago Police Reform Recommendations

By Korva Coleman
Published April 13, 2016 at 9:34 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chicago Police Task Force Report Calls For Oversight Reform, Admission Of Racism.

-- Tens Of Thousands Of Verizon Workers Go On Strike.

-- Hot On The Trail Of Alien Moons.

-- Voice Of Lucky Charms Leprechaun, Arthur Anderson, Dies At 93.

And here are more early headlines:

Syria Holds Elections, But Millions Can't Vote. (AP)

Labor Dispute Stalls Limited Traffic At Brussels Airport. (Wall Street Journal)

Defense Seeks Trial Delay In Charleston Church Shooting. (Charleston Post & Courier)

U.S. Military Aircraft Strike Islamist Militant Camps In Somalia. (CNN)

South Sudan Rebel Official In Capital As Part Of Peace Agreement. (Deutsche Welle)

Minn. Driver In Camaro Stopped For Doing 171 MPH. (Duluth News Tribune)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
