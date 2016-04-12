Top Stories: Boko Haram Uses Child Bombers; New Vatican Ambassador To U.S.

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Pope Francis Replaces Ambassador Who Arranged Kim Davis Meeting.

-- Boko Haram Increasingly Using Children In 'Suicide' Attacks, UNICEF Says.



And here are more early headlines:

Huge Hailstones Fall In Greater Dallas Area. (Dallas Morning News)

Belgium Charges 2 More In Connection With Brussels Attacks. (AP)

Two More Rockets Fired From Syria Hit Turkey. (AP)

Obama Meets Fed Chair Yellen At White House. (Wall Street Journal)

Brazilian Legislative Panel Approves Impeachment Action Against Rousseff. (Financial Times)

Ukrainian Prime Minister Resigning, No Successor Yet. (BBC)

Taliban Opens Spring Offensive In Afghanistan. (VOA)

"Scarier Than Initially Thought": U.S. Health Officials Discuss Zika. (CNN)

Tenn. Counselors Could Turn Away Gay Clients Under Proposed Law. (Times Free Press)

Seven Warhol "Campbell Soup" Paintings Stolen From Missouri Museum. (Kansas City Star)

