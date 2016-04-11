Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kerry Visits Hiroshima Memorial; North Korean Officer Defects

By Korva Coleman
Published April 11, 2016 at 8:37 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Secretary Of State John Kerry Visits Hiroshima Memorial.

-- High-Ranking North Korean Intel Officer Defects To South Korea.

And here are more early headlines:

Macedonian Police Force Back Migrants With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets. (Telegraph)

Yemeni Ceasefire Goes Into Effect. (France24)

Daughter Of Jailed Ex-Peruvian President Wins 1st Round Of Presidential Elections. (Wall Street Journal)

CIA Director Wouldn't Obey Hypothetical Order To Waterboard. (New York Times)

India Detains 5 In Connection With Deadly Temple Fireworks Blast. (BBC)

Number Of Tigers In The Wild Is Increasing. (Scientific American)

World Record Set For Longest Human Mattress Domino Chain. (Guiness World Records)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman