Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

'Star Wars' Alert: The 'Rogue One' Trailer Is Here

By Camila Domonoske
Published April 7, 2016 at 9:18 AM EDT

The first teaser trailer for Rogue One-- this year's Star Warsfilm, slated for release in December — has arrived.

The movie, set between the end of the prequels and the beginning of the original series, is the first stand-alone film in the franchise and centers on the rebel fighters on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star.

The trailer shows us Felicity Jones as a defiant fighter with a knack for aggravating authorities — a perfect fit for a rebellion, as far as she can see. There's also a young Mon Mothma, Donnie Yen smacking around a Stormtrooper, Forest Whitaker whispering veryintensely, and some high-drama cape action.

And, of course, something that's definitely no moon ...

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske
More Stories