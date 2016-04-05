Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Two Guantanamo Detainees Transferred; Small Fire At IRS

By Korva Coleman
Published April 5, 2016 at 8:29 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Guantanamo's Prisoner Population Drops To 89.

-- Fire Closes IRS Headquarters But Won't Affect Tax Return Processing.

And here are more early headlines:

Wisconsin Voters Head To Presidential Primary Polls. (Madison Journal)

Justice Department Investigating Arizona Voting Complaints. (Arizona Daily Star)

U.N. Court To Rule If War Crimes Case Proceeds Against Kenyan Official. (AllAfrica)

Former New Zealand Leader Is Latest Woman To Seek Top U.N. Job. (TVNZ)

Report: Suspicious Activity Seen At North Korea Nuclear Site. (Yonhap)

Hackers Allegedly Expose Private Data Of 50 Million Turks. (VOA)

Female Iditarod Musher Reports 2 Men Groped Her At End Of Race. (AP)

UConn Faces Syracuse In Women's NCAA Basketball Title Game Tonight. (NCAA)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
