Top Stories: Brussels Update; New Zealanders Reject A New Flag

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Brussels Unites In Grief As Search For Attacker - Or Attackers - Continues.

-- The People Have Spoken: No New Flag For New Zealand.

And here are more early headlines:

Blizzard Strikes Denver, Winter Storm Lumbers East. (USA Today)

Central Kansas Under Emergency For Wildfires. (Topeka Capital-Journal)

Relatives Mark 1st Anniversary Of Germanwings Crash In Alps. (BBC)

Former Bosnian Serb Leader Karadzic Faces Verdict On Genocide. (RFE/RL)

North Korea Claims It Tested A New Rocket, Despite Sanctions. (Reuters)

N.C. Gov. Signs Bill Banning Cities From Enforcing Tougher LGBT Protections. (WRAL)

New Debris Likely From Missing Malaysian Jet, Officials Say. (Independent)

Actor And SAG-AFTRA Union President, Ken Howard Dies. (Rolling Stone)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.