Sarah Palin's Husband Recovering After Snowmobile Crash

Sarah Palin's husband, Todd, is recovering after a Sunday night snowmobile accident that left him with eight fractured ribs and other injuries.

Todd Palin's father, Jim Palin, told The Associated Press that his son also had injuries to his collarbone and lungs from what he called "one of those freak accidents." The elder Palin said his son was scheduled for surgery today at a hospital near the Palins' hometown of Wasilla. He expected his son to fully recover.

Sarah Palin was in Florida to campaign for Donald Trump ahead of the state's GOP primary. She canceled one of her appearances but made remarks at a Trump rally in Tampa before she was scheduled to fly back to Alaska.

At the event, she thanked audience members for their prayers for her husband, who she said was recovering in the ICU after the "little wreck."

