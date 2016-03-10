Top Stories: ISIS Documents Leaked; Deadly Pennsylvania Shooting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Thousands Of ISIS Documents Apparently Leaked To British Media.

-- 5 People Killed In Ambush-Style Shooting In Suburban Pittsburgh.

And here are more early headlines:

Flash Flooding Danger Persists In Southern States. (Weather.com)

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau In U.S. For State Visit. (USA Today)

China Observes Sanctions, Bars North Korean Ship From Port. (Reuters)

Nevada Rancher Bundy To Be Arraigned In 2014 Standoff Case. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flint Says It Will Suspend Water Bills In Lead Crisis. (NBC)

Former Brazilian President Charged In Corruption Case. (BBC)

Widow Of Ill. Officer Who Stole Money, Staged Suicide, Newly Charged. (Lake County News-Sun)

Ohio Judge To Hear Case Over Voting Rights For 17-Year-Olds. (AP)

