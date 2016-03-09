'Most Interesting Man In The World' Raises His Glass For Last Time

He lives vicariously through himself. He has won the lifetime achievement award, twice. In museums, he is allowed to touch the art. He is ...

... out of a job.

Since 2006, Jonathan Goldsmith has played The Most Interesting Man In The World in a popular series of ads for Dos Equis. His catchphrase — "I don't always drink beer. But when I do, I prefer Dos Equis" — has worked its way into Internet culture.

But his reign is ending. The newest ad for Dos Equis shows Goldsmith, as the Most Interesting Man, taking off in a spaceship on a one-way trip to Mars.

Executives from Heineken USA, which owns Dos Equis, told Ad Age that the ad campaign will continue with a new actor.

"They declined to [identify] the new star, or share details about ad plotlines, other than to say they are seeking to contemporize the campaign," the trade magazine reports.

Ad Age also reports that, according to the beer company, the switch is not related to Goldsmith's recent legal dispute with a former agent.

Last year, NPR's Danny Hajek spoke with Goldsmith about his career before Dos Equis — which included a stint as a garbage truck driver, a series of villainous appearances in Westerns and years spent outside of Hollywood altogether.

He tried out for the Most Interesting Man role at the suggestion of his then-agent and now wife, Barbara ... with some posthumous help from his friend Fernando Lamas, an Argentine-born actor, whose accent he adopted for the role.

His Fernando impression delighted the audition room, but Goldsmith almost didn't get the part. Here's more from the NPR interview:

"Barbara received a call from Joe Blake, the casting director. He told Barbara that they loved Goldsmith's performance, but they felt like they had to go younger.

" 'And in her infinite wisdom, she took a long pause and she said, "Joe, how can the most interesting man in the world be young?"' Goldsmith says. 'He said, "I'll get back to you." '

"Soon after, the casting director called back. He got the part."

And as for his now-retired character, blasting off into space in an impeccable tuxedo?

"His only regret," the voiceover says, "is not knowing what regret feels like."

