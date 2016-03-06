Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

The 7th Democratic Debate In 100 Words (And 3 Videos)

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 6, 2016 at 10:54 PM EST
Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders square off during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the University of Michigan, Flint on Sunday.
Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders square off during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the University of Michigan, Flint on Sunday.

The seventh Democratic debate stood in stark contrast to the GOP debate in Michigan: It focused heavily on the Flint situation and it was civil. Clinton offered nuanced explanations, while Sanders offered declarative statements. An example: Clinton explained the many conditions she would require to OK fracking. Sanders countered with one sentence: "I don't support fracking." Clinton had a mic-drop moment when she equated gun manufacturers to Wall Street greed: "The gun manufacturers sell guns to make as much money as they can make." Sanders had his own when he challenged Clinton on releasing her Wall Street speeches. The highlights:

That's the quickie version of what happened in the seventh Democratic presidential debate of the 2016 race Sunday night. The politics teamhas wall-to-wall coverage.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
More Stories