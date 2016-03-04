Top Stories: February's Jobless Rate; Brazil's Former President Detained
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Economy Gained 242,000 Jobs In February; Unemployment Rate Holds Steady.
-- Brazil's Former President Lula Da Silva Targeted In Corruption Raid.
-- Thousands Of ISIS-Bound Uniforms Seized, Spanish Police Say.
And here are more early headlines:
North Korea Says It Will Ready A Nuclear Arsenal, But Is There One? (CNN)
Trump To Address CPAC Saturday, Drawing Criticism. (Politico)
Phoenix Averaged 80 Degrees In February. And It Didn't Rain. (KTAR-TV)
Colo. Movie Shooter Holmes Moved Out Of State After Prison Attack. (AP)
Movie Chain AMC Will Buy Rival Carmike For $1.1 Billion. (Variety)
U.N. Seeks Aid For Cyclone Battered Fiji. (Radio New Zealand)
