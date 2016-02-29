Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: U.S. Student Held In North Korea; Deadly Russian Mine Blast

By Korva Coleman
Published February 29, 2016 at 10:10 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Detained American Student Gives Apparent Confession In North Korean Video.

-- 36 People Died in Coal Mine Explosion And Fire, Russia Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions Endorses Trump. (Politico)

Scores Killed In Baghdad Bombing. (AP)

Islamist Militants Bomb Somalia Town, Killing Dozens. (Guardian)

3 Japanese Executives Charged In Fukushima Nuclear Plant Failure. (CNN)

Film Directors Skip Oscars For Rally For Flint, Michigan. (MTV)

KKK Members Released After Calif. Fight; Police Say They Defended Themselves. (KNBC)

Obama Awarding Medal Of Honor To Navy SEAL For Afghanistan Action. (Navy Times)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
