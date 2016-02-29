Top Stories: U.S. Student Held In North Korea; Deadly Russian Mine Blast

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Detained American Student Gives Apparent Confession In North Korean Video.

-- 36 People Died in Coal Mine Explosion And Fire, Russia Says.

Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions Endorses Trump. (Politico)

Scores Killed In Baghdad Bombing. (AP)

Islamist Militants Bomb Somalia Town, Killing Dozens. (Guardian)

3 Japanese Executives Charged In Fukushima Nuclear Plant Failure. (CNN)

Film Directors Skip Oscars For Rally For Flint, Michigan. (MTV)

KKK Members Released After Calif. Fight; Police Say They Defended Themselves. (KNBC)

Obama Awarding Medal Of Honor To Navy SEAL For Afghanistan Action. (Navy Times)

