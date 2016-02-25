Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Sharp Takes Sale Bid, But It Stalls; Letters To Challenger Engineer

By Korva Coleman
Published February 25, 2016 at 9:36 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Your Letters Helped Challenger Shuttle Engineer Shed 30 Years Of Guilt.

-- Sharp Accepts $6 Billion Bid From Foxconn - Which Then Puts Deal On Hold.

-- Head Scratcher Alert: Jet Fuel Is Falling So Air Fares Are Rising.

And here are more early headlines:

Suspected Tornadoes Kill 4 In Virginia; Damage Reported. (NBC)

GOP Presidential Candidates To Debate Tonight In Houston. (Politico)

Greece Furious Over Non-Invitation To Meeting On Migrants. (AFP)

Jailed Militants From Armed Oregon Occupation Return To Court. (OPB)

U.S., China Said To Agree On North Korea Sanctions. (Bloomberg)

At Least 44 Dead In Fiji's Devastating Cyclone. (Daily Mail)

Colorado Deputy, Suspect Killed In Shooting. (Denver Post)

Chinese Stocks Sink 6% On Economic Worries. (MarketWatch)

Icebreaker Is Grounded In Antarctica. (Telegraph)

