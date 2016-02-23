Top Stories: Syrian Truce; Pentagon To Offer Plan To Close Guantanamo Prison

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Syria's Regime And Rebel Group Agree To Truce That Will Begin Saturday.

-- Pentagon To Offer Plan For Closing Guantanamo Bay Prison.

And here are more early headlines:

Report Ties Rising Sea Levels To Global Warming. (Scientific American)

Cruz Fires Top Aide Just Before Nevada GOP Caucuses. (KSNV-TV)

Motive Elusive In Deadly Kalamazoo Shootings. (CNN)

Delhi Water Partly Restored After Violence Over Aid To Castes. (BBC)

Fiji Cyclone Death Toll Rises, Thousands Still In Shelters. (Radio New Zealand)

U.N. Agency Bans Lithium-Ion Batteries As Cargo On Passenger Flights. (Wall Street Journal)

Forecasters Warn Severe Weather Could Strike U.S. Gulf Coast. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.