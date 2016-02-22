Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kalamazoo Shooting Suspect; CDC Tracks Zika In Brazil

By Korva Coleman
Published February 22, 2016 at 9:34 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 'You Aren't The Shooter, Are You?' Uber Ride Came Just Before Suspect's Arrest.

-- CDC Arrives In Brazil To Investigate Zika Outbreak.

And here are more early headlines:

Apple Asks FBI To Pull Demands In San Bernardino Case. (New York Times)

Devastating Cyclone Kills 21 In Fiji. (ITV News)

Protests In India Cut Off Water Supply For Delhi. (CNN)

Bolivian President Morales Fails To Get Support For A 4th Term. (BBC)

Survey Finds Average Regular Gas Price Dropped 5 Cents Recently. (Reuters)

New Zealand Marks 5th Anniversary Of Deadly Quake. (New Zealand Herald)

Delighted 106-Year-Old Greets The Obamas At White House. (WMAQ-TV)

Hamlin Wins Closest Daytona 500 Race In History. (Sports Illustrated)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
