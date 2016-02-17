Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Apple Refuses Order To Unlock Shooter's Phone; China Deploys Missiles

By Korva Coleman
Published February 17, 2016 at 7:45 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China Has Deployed Missiles On Disputed Island, U.S. And Taiwan Say.

-- Apple Opposes Judge's Order To Help FBI Unlock San Bernardino Shooter's Phone.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Judge Denies Bail To Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy. (Oregonian)

4 U.S. Stealth Fighters Fly Over South Korea, Warning North Korea. (Yonhap)

Greece Sets Up Processing Centers For Migrants. (Reuters)

U.N. Hopes To Deliver Aid To 5 Syrian Towns. (New York Times)

U.N. to Ask For Billions To Aid Yemeni Civilians. (VOA)

Colorado, Arizona Hospitals Offer Testing Following Drug Tampering Cases. (Denver Post)

More Tornadoes Reported In Florida. (WTVJ-TV)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

