Top Stories: American Journalists Released In Bahrain; Status Of Catalonia

-- Four American Journalists Are Released After Arrest In Bahrain.

-- A Rising Spanish Party Calls For Referendum On Catalonia's Secession.

Tornadoes Strike South, Heat Bakes West, Snowfall In East. (AP)

U.N. Says Missiles Strike Hospitals In Syria. (BBC)

Obama Administration Approves U.S. Factory To Be Built In Cuba. (USA Today)

South Korea Warns North Korea Of "Collapse" Over Launch Program. (Guardian)

Obama To Visit Vietnam In May. (Washington Post)

New Reports Of Sexual Abuse By U.N. Peacekeepers In C.A.R. (Reuters)

Former Prince Protege', Denise "Vanity" Matthews, Dies. (CNN)

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift Nab Big Grammy Wins. (Rolling Stone)

