If you'll forgive us a Valentine's poem ...

Roses are red,

Violets are blue.

How far did yours travel

To make it to you?

Unless you made a point of finding American flowers, odds are any bouquets you bought or received today traveled far indeed.

Ilya Gridneff / AP / Kenya's cool climate and high altitude make it perfect for growing large, long-lasting roses — helping it become the world's fourth-largest supplier after the Netherlands, Ecuador and Colombia. Here, workers on Feb. 1 prepare for the Valentine's Day demand for roses.

These photos, from this year's Valentine's Day rush as well as previous years's growing seasons, show a few of the greenhouses that enable the world's romantic gestures.

Eitan Abramovich / AFP/Getty Images / Most of America's Valentine's Day roses come from Colombia. Here, a worker carries bunches of roses for export at a farm in Nemocon, Colombia, on February 2, 2015. The Valentine's season represents 12% of the annual sales for Colombian flower growers.

Last year NPR's Planet Money took a close look at the "logistical miracles and wild risks" that bring millions of blooming roses to America on one exact day.

PHOTOS: Where Your Roses (Maybe) Came From Listen • 17:37

They note that indestructibility is fundamental to the rose's appeal — they're uniquely suited for being transported thousands of miles.

"We didn't just set up this global transportation chain in order to get this traditional flower, roses," correspondent Robert Smith said. "We actually started to like roses because they were optimized for the global transportation chain. They were the flower that worked best with the planes and the boxes and the farms."

Eitan Abramovich / AFP/Getty Images / A worker selects roses at a farm in Nemocon, Colombia on February 2, 2015.

And indeed, most of the roses we buy in the U.S. on Valentine's day are imported — this year, an estimated half a billion are arriving from Colombia alone, The Washington Post reports.

Eitan Abramovich / AFP/Getty Images / Workers prepare roses at a farm in Nemocon, Colombia, on February 2, 2015.

Colombia is the single largest supplier of cut flowers to the U.S., followed by Ecuador.

Meridith Kohut / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Ecuador is the second-largest exporter of cut flowers to the U.S. Here Consuelo Cabezas, then 33, sorts roses at an industrial farm in Cayambe, Ecuador, in June 2013.

Mexico, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Thailand, Kenya and Guatemala are also significant suppliers, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

