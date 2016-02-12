Top Stories: NYC Officer Convicted Of Manslaughter; Astronaut 'Graffiti'

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- NYC Police Officer Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In Shooting Of Unarmed Man.

-- Astronaut 'Graffiti' Seen For The First Time In Decades.

And here are more early headlines:

Diplomats Agree To Temporary Syrian Cease Fire - But Not For A Week. (NBC)

South Sudanese Opponents Now Sharing Power In Peace Deal. (BBC)

South Korea Cuts Power To Industrial Park Shared With North Korea. (AP)

Pope Francis Opening Trip To Mexico. (New York Times)

Mexico Lowers Prison Riot Death Toll To 49. (CNN)

Uber Settles $28.5 Million Lawsuit Over Safety. (Reuters)

Japanese Markets Continue To Sink After Dreadful Week. (MarketWatch)

Calif. Surf Competition On After Separate Hawaiian Event Cancelled. (KNTV-TV)

