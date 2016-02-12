Texas A&M Investigates Report Of Slurs Yelled At Black High School Students

"I am outraged and tremendously disappointed in the behavior displayed by a group of students," says Texas A&M University President Michael Young, after a group of students from an inner-city high school were called racial slurs and told, "Go back where you came from."

That last quote was relayed by state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, who says that he was briefed by Texas A&M officials. The incident occurred during a visit to the College Station campus Tuesday by 60 juniors, part of a program called the Road to College at Uplift Education.

University officials who were with the Dallas high school students reported the confrontation and called police, who filed their own report — although, West notes, "A campus officer initially said the A&M students were expressing their First Amendment rights."

"Uplift Hampton school officials said Thursday that they were disappointed by the incident," member station KERA reports. "The charter school is devoted to helping economically disadvantaged students get into college. Many come from families with no experience in higher education, and campus tours are their first encounters with universities."

One of the students who was on the field trip is Tariq Smith, 17.

"I just thought it was another day of hate," Smith tells local TV station WFAA. "People are going to hate people for certain things," he added. "Sometimes it's not fair what they hate you for."

Even after the experience, Smith tells WFAA, he'd still like to attend Texas A&M.

"I still want to go to that college, because there's great people there," he said. "But now I know there are some negative people there, too."

The incident began, West says, when a white female student approached two black female students from Uplift Hampton Preparatory, a school in his district. The A&M student asked the high school students what they thought about her Confederate flag earrings.

Soon afterward, a group of white male and female students told a larger group of students, "Go back where you came from," and began taunts "using the most well-known racial slur that's directed toward African-Americans," West says.

"West wasn't there when the incident occurred, but he said he was briefed on it later by A&M System Chancellor John Sharp," KERA reports. "A spokeswoman for Uplift Education, which operates the charter school, said West's description was accurate."

In an email sent to the university community, Young said, "the actions of a few certainly do not represent our institution as a whole." He also said that he has met with the student-led inclusion council to discuss how Texas A&M "can improve in making all people feel welcome and safe on our campus."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.