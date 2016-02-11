Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: North Korea Throws Out South Koreans; Cliven Bundy Arrested

By Korva Coleman
Published February 11, 2016 at 7:48 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Expels South Koreans From Koint Park, Cutting 2 Hotline Ties.

-- FBI Arrests Cliven Bundy As Pressure Mounts On 4 Remaining Wildlife Refuge Occupiers.

-- Love Giant Insects? Meet The Tree Lobster, Back From The Brink.

And here are more early stories:

55 Quake Deaths In Taiwan, Mostly From 1 Apartment Building. (ABC Online)

Russia Claims U.S. Planes Bombed Aleppo. (Reuters)

Report: North Korean Military Chief Executed. (Yonhap)

Scores Injured In Egyptian Train Crash. (Jerusalem Post)

Low Snow May Force Changes In Iditarod Ceremonial Start. (AP)

Coast Guard Will Examine Cruise Ship That Sailed Into Storm. (NJ.com)

Indian Soldier Rescued After 6 Days In Avalanche Dies. (Wall Street Journal)

