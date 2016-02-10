Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

South Korea Shutting Down Joint Industrial Park In North Korea

By Elise Hu
Published February 10, 2016 at 6:52 AM EST
North Korean employees work at the assembly line of a South Korean company at the Kaesong Industrial Complex. South Korea announced Wednesday it is shutting down the industrial park, following North Korea's recent nuclear test and rocket launch.
North Korean employees work at the assembly line of a South Korean company at the Kaesong Industrial Complex. South Korea announced Wednesday it is shutting down the industrial park, following North Korea's recent nuclear test and rocket launch.

As the international community grapples with how best to stymie North Korea's nuclear development, South Korea is making one move on its own. It's shutting down the last remaining vestige of inter-Korean cooperation, the Kaesong Industrial Complex.

The special zone, located north of the border just six miles inside of North Korea, employs an estimated 55,000 North Koreans. South Korea's government and industries pay to operate the park. A total of 124 South Korean companies run businesses and factories there, mostly making goods like shoes and clothing.

The reason for the shutdown is simple: "Assistance and the efforts of our government have ultimately been wrongly harnessed in the service of upgrading North Korea's nuclear weapons and long-range missiles," South Korea's Unification Ministry said in a statement.

South Korea estimates that since it opened in 2004, more than half a billion dollars has flowed into North Korea through business at the complex — $120 million in 2015 alone. It's a source of hard currency for a heavily-sanctioned North Korea, where it can be tough to get hands on hard currency.

"It appears that such funds have not been used to pave the way to peace as the international community had hoped," the Unification Ministry said.

The Kaesong complex has been subject to partial closures and temporary work stoppages during times of inter-Korean tensions. In 2013, Pyongyang effectively shut down the park by withdrawing its workers for five months. This year, following the Jan. 6 nuclear test by North Korea, South Korea put a cap on the number of its workers who could go there.

South Korea says Kaesong will be shut down indefinitely.

Haeryun Kang contributed to this post.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu