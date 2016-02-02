Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iowa Caucus Results; Seattle Shooting Arrests

By Korva Coleman
Published February 2, 2016 at 9:53 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 6 Headlines That Tell The Story Of The Iowa Caucus Results.

-- Teens Arrested In Mass Shooting At Seattle Homeless Camp.

-- Groundhog Day 2016: Punxsutawney Phil Did Not See His Shadow.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama, Speaker Ryan To Meet For Lunch, Discussion. (The Hill)

Shuttle Diplomacy As Syrian Peace Talks Open. (New York Times)

Syria Agrees "In Principle" To Allow Aid Into 3 Towns. (VOA)

Heavy Winter Storm, Blizzard Conditions Moving Into Central U.S. ()

U.S. Airstrikes Destroy ISIS Radio Station In Eastern Afghanistan. (AP)

Occupation Supporters Meet Angry Residents In Burns, Oregon Protest. (OPB)

Puerto Rico Seeks Bond Restructuring To Ease Economic Crisis. (AP)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
