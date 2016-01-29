No Bail For Oregon Occupiers Ammon And Ryan Bundy

A federal judge ordered the organizer of the Oregon wildlife refuge occupation, Ammon Bundy, and his brother, Ryan, held without bail.

The Bundy brothers, along with six others, were arrested earlier this week. As the Two-Way previously reported:

"The FBI and Oregon State Police initially arrested Bundy and four other leaders of his group in an operation that began at 4:25 p.m. local time. In that operation, a member of Bundy's group — who has now been identified by multiple news outlets as Robert "LaVoy" Finicum — was shot and killed. Another suspect was wounded and was arrested after being taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Those five arrests came as the militants were traveling to a planned meeting with community members — a drive of more than an hour and a half, [John Sepulvado of Oregon Public Broadcasting] reports. They encountered a traffic stop at which Bundy and others were taken into custody.

" 'His lieutenants in this were also either picked up or they fled,' Sepulvado says.

"Hours later, authorities made three more arrests: two in Oregon and another in Peoria, Ariz."

There are still four militants remaining at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., despite a post-arrest request from Ammon Bundy that they go home. One of the people still at the refuge is David Fry from Ohio, who has occasionally posted videos to YouTube.

NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that in a video posted Friday, Fry says that negotiations with the FBI are breaking down because authorities are refusing to pardon him and the other three militants. Kirk notes that the video cannot be independently verified.

In the video, which shows Fry standing by a campfire in the rain, surrounded by water bottles and other supplies, he says, "So they just want to separate us and get us all home so they can pick us off one by one at our houses without being stuck together in groups with the guns. That's what they don't want. They want us to be separated."

Kirk says the holdouts are reportedly planning to stay at the refuge until those supplies run out.

