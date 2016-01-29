Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

No Bail For Oregon Occupiers Ammon And Ryan Bundy

By Laura Wagner
Published January 29, 2016 at 7:01 PM EST
Ammon Bundy, 40, (pictured) and his brother Ryan Bundy were arrested Tuesday afternoon.
Ammon Bundy, 40, (pictured) and his brother Ryan Bundy were arrested Tuesday afternoon.

A federal judge ordered the organizer of the Oregon wildlife refuge occupation, Ammon Bundy, and his brother, Ryan, held without bail.

The Bundy brothers, along with six others, were arrested earlier this week. As the Two-Way previously reported:

"The FBI and Oregon State Police initially arrested Bundy and four other leaders of his group in an operation that began at 4:25 p.m. local time. In that operation, a member of Bundy's group — who has now been identified by multiple news outlets as Robert "LaVoy" Finicum — was shot and killed. Another suspect was wounded and was arrested after being taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Those five arrests came as the militants were traveling to a planned meeting with community members — a drive of more than an hour and a half, [John Sepulvado of Oregon Public Broadcasting] reports. They encountered a traffic stop at which Bundy and others were taken into custody.

" 'His lieutenants in this were also either picked up or they fled,' Sepulvado says.

"Hours later, authorities made three more arrests: two in Oregon and another in Peoria, Ariz."

There are still four militants remaining at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., despite a post-arrest request from Ammon Bundy that they go home. One of the people still at the refuge is David Fry from Ohio, who has occasionally posted videos to YouTube.

NPR's Kirk Siegler reports that in a video posted Friday, Fry says that negotiations with the FBI are breaking down because authorities are refusing to pardon him and the other three militants. Kirk notes that the video cannot be independently verified.

In the video, which shows Fry standing by a campfire in the rain, surrounded by water bottles and other supplies, he says, "So they just want to separate us and get us all home so they can pick us off one by one at our houses without being stuck together in groups with the guns. That's what they don't want. They want us to be separated."

Kirk says the holdouts are reportedly planning to stay at the refuge until those supplies run out.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Laura Wagner
See stories by Laura Wagner