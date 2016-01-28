Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Militants Remain In Oregon Center; Lego To Release A New Figure

By Korva Coleman
Published January 28, 2016 at 10:42 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FBI Is Negotiating With Militants Still Inside Oregon Wildlife Refuge.

-- Lego Will Unveil A Minifigure In A Wheelchair, In A First.

And here are more early headlines:

World Health Organization Warns Zika Virus Spreading In Americas. (New York Times)

Former Ivory Coast Leader Gbagbo Pleads Not Guilty To War Crimes. (UPI)

Michigan Lawmakers Approve Emergency Money For Flint. (Detroit Free Press)

Escaped Calif. Prisoners May Have Had Outside Help. (Los Angeles Times)

Senate Panel To Check Reports Of Abuse Of Migrant Children. (AP)

Report Says Chemical Plants Still Pose Danger In Texas. (Houston Chronicle)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
